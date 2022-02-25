Darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif releases 2nd single from upcoming album: ‘Mine’

February 25, 2022 bernard

Darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif releases 2nd single from upcoming album:'Mine'

From the rainy west coast of Bergen, Norway, and the dusty cityscapes of São Paulo, Brazil comes the trip-hop act Melt Motif.

Melt Motif was founded early 2021 by Kenneth Rasmus Greve, and soon Rakel joined on vocals. After demoing their first material they got picked up by Apollon Records. For their upcoming debut album “A White Horse Will Take You Home” the band collaborated with the Brazilian mixing engineer and artist Joe Irente. Trente has by now also joined the band as a real member even before their debut is released, speaking of a very symbiotic endeavour in the studio!

The debut single, “Everything Will Disappear” was released in December 2021 and will be followed by “Mine” (which also got the video treatment as you can see below) in February 2022 and which we present today. Coming up in March will be the band’s 3rd single, “Andalusian Dog” and in April you can expect “Sleep”.

After the album release, a remix album album will be dropped, with contributing artists from around the world, like Russia, Japan, Brazil and Norway. Since the vinyl plants have some delay in pressing up their debut, the band has already started on their second album.


