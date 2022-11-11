Norwegian dark pop act Melt Motif launches new track, ‘Warrior’, from upcoming album ‘Particles. Death Objective’ + AI generated video

The Bergen (NO) based darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif is back with an all new track, “Warrior”, from their upcoming album “Particles. Death Objective”. It’s no exaggeration to say that this act is one of the best discoveries from the past few years pouring out a steady stream of quality music.

The new track is accompanied by a video which was entirely created using AI. Every single frame in the video was generated by artificial intelligence, and the result is indeed quite fascinating.

Melt Motif started as an experiment by Rakel and Kenneth Rasmus Greve. Apollon Records (Zeromancer, Sonisk Blodbad, Sleepyard, Bithammer, Richard Gjems, Green Sky Accident) signed the band while it still was a studio project with no official releases out. The material was mixed by São Paulo producer and musician, Joe Irente. Irente is now a permanent member of the band.