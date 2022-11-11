Norwegian dark pop act Melt Motif launches new track, ‘Warrior’, from upcoming album ‘Particles. Death Objective’ + AI generated video
The Bergen (NO) based darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif is back with an all new track, “Warrior”, from their upcoming album “Particles. Death Objective”. It’s no exaggeration to say that this act is one of the best discoveries from the past few years pouring out a steady stream of quality music.
The new track is accompanied by a video which was entirely created using AI. Every single frame in the video was generated by artificial intelligence, and the result is indeed quite fascinating.
Melt Motif started as an experiment by Rakel and Kenneth Rasmus Greve. Apollon Records (Zeromancer, Sonisk Blodbad, Sleepyard, Bithammer, Richard Gjems, Green Sky Accident) signed the band while it still was a studio project with no official releases out. The material was mixed by São Paulo producer and musician, Joe Irente. Irente is now a permanent member of the band.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether