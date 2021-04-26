Belgium’s dark electronics act Cubic presents debut album ‘The Cubic Alphabet’ in June, first tracks revealed

After some compilation appearances, including our very own “Face The Beat 6”, and a collaboration with 808 Dot Pop on the upbeat “Cubic Temperature” album plus a first EP (“Alphabet Hymn”), the Belgian dark electronics act Cubic announces a debut album: “The Cubic Alphabet”. The debut album will feature 13 tracks.

Behind Cubic we find Franky Deblomme (ex-Darkmen) who in Cubic makes a dark mix of melodic techno and 808 electro. Add to this touches of underground body music in the background and you know what to expect. If we have to name two artists that could act as a sonic reference it would be Gesaffelstein and Terence Fixmer.

The album “The Cubic Alphabet” will be released in on June 18th via Alfa Matrix in 2 formats: CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore and download via Bandcamp (and of course all the other digital services).

You can already listen to 2 tracks from this album.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-cubic-alphabet">The Cubic Alphabet by CUBIC</a>

