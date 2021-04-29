Belgian intelligent dark electro act Llumen returns with a new album in June, ‘Polygon Heart’. The first tracks are available now.

Llumen, the intelligent dark electro act from Ghent based musician Pieter Coussement, returns with an all new album on the Belgian electronic music label Alfa Matrix on June 18. For this new album Coussement dove right into his personal life as he has been going through a serious health crisis the past year.

Pieter explains: “I was Constantly struggling against the deep emotional turmoil of progressively recovering my health. As such I realized abruptly that life could be finite. It opened an introspective catharsis leading to eventually rediscovering myself and growing new roots and finally being able to move forward again.”

The album holds dark introspective tracks like the bombastically hitting “Desert Land” or “The Scars I Made” to the love song “The Path That Leads Me Home”. The whole is mixed with catchy upbeat danceable arrangements, accompanied by melodic vocals and dark melodies. Good examples of this are the tracks “The Dark In Her Eyes” and “Polygon Heart”. Musically you may expect steady beats, a pulsing bass, multi-layered modern electronics, emotional vocals, a future pop touch and old school EBM elements.

The new album will be out on CD and as download and streaming. For now head to the official Alfa Matrix web store and to Bandcamp to pre-order this very fine release. Warmly recommended!

Below are already two tracks to check out.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/polygon-heart">Polygon Heart by LLUMEN</a>

And here are the other releases from Llumen.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-dark-in-her-eyes-ep">The Dark In Her Eyes EP by LLUMEN</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-memory-institute-bonus-tracks-version">The Memory Institute (Bonus Tracks Version) by LLUMEN</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-b52-remixes-mildreda-psyaviah-llumen">The B52 remixes (Mildreda – Psy'Aviah – Llumen) by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/cold-in-december-ep">Cold In December EP by LLUMEN</a>