Der Blutharsch returns with all new album ‘Rejoice’

Out now is the all new album by the Austrian martial industrial, neofolk project Der Blutharsch. Released on CD and in a limited edition of 300 copies on white vinyl, the release holds no description whatsoever. On the new album Albin Julius brings 6 tracks including 3 which span 6, 9 and 10 minutes.

In further news, also out now is vinyl version of the split album Der Blutharsch recorded with Skullflower: “Split”. The vinyl version is limited to 222 copies and has the same content as the CD which was released in March of last year. It was the second collaboration for both bands.

About Der Blutharsch

Originally a side project to The Moon lay hidden beneath a Cloud, Albin Julius’ first release as Der Blutharsch was a self-titled picture disc (1996), limited to 250 copies. Early Der Blutharsch recorded material was very dark ambient in sound, heavy on historic samples and post-industrial melodic drones.

As the discography progressed, the material became more lively, with a more bombastic approach and a focus on a form of martial industrial with emphasis on neoclassical instrumentation combined with experimentalism.

With the release of “Time Is Thee Enemy!” in 2003, Julius took Der Blutharsch into the direction of a grunge band. Gone were the martial aspects of Der Blutharsch, only apparent to some extent in the promotional imagery. And instead of a one-man project, promotional material showcased the project as a fleshed out group. Live shows continued in this direction with a focus on placing the group further into the area of psychedelic rock. Subsequently, any traces of the previous focus on historical themes disappeared with new promotional imagery showcasing references to psychedelic pop art.