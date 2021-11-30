Emika & Rødhåd share new dirty techno single: ‘I Knew Your Name Before You Were Born’

Out now is the newest single by Emika & Rødhåd who united for the track “I Knew Your Name Before You Were Born”. The track is taken from part two of Emika’s “Vega” trilogy, a collection that shifts between synths, minimalist piano, and pounding techno.

On “Vega” you can expect collaborations with Horace Andy (Massive Attack), Leila Moss (The Duke Spirit) and Robert Ames. All in all it celebrates 10 years since the release of Emika’s debut self-titled album on Ninja Tune.

Check out the single below.

About Emika

Ema Jolly aka Emika, is an English electronic musician of Czech origin currently residing in Berlin. Since 2009, Emika has appeared on tracks with the likes of Pinch, Kryptic Minds, Paul Frick and MyMy.

Her self-titled debut album was released in October 2011 via Ninja Tune preceded by several single: her debut single “Drop the Other”, the second single “Double Edge” (May 2010), “Count Backwards” (April 2011) and “Pretend/Professional Loving” (September 2011).

Since then she released various albums, mini-albums and singles next to a string of collaborations.