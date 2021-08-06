FOLLOW US
 
LA based shoegaze act Fime returns with all new single'Born 2 Love'

(Photo by Eleanor Petry) And we stay in the shoegaze atmosphere today. After a year of uncertainty the Los Angeles shoegaze quartet Fime is back with a new single. Formed around Beto Brakmo and front woman Maxine Garcia along with drummer/synthesist Eric Promani and former Jerome’s Dream/Sea Wolf guitarist Scott Leahy, Fime now offers “Born 2 Love”.

Without corona, the band would have been on tour with Jay Som in Europe. Due to the canceled tour the band set up camp with Melina Duterte to flesh out a new collection of songs. “Born 2 Love” was made during these early days.

Here’s the new single.

