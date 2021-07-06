Belgian industrial act Controversial launches video for ‘Violence’

Belgian industrial band Controversial have just launched the visualizer for their song, “Violence”. The track is taken from the band’s most recent Cleopatra Records release “Second Genesis”. The song itself is based on a documentary from the 1990s about human violence and deals with the darker side of humanity.

Behind Controversial we find Bart Coninckx who started recording material in 2001 in a home studio. Back then the project was named ‘Pitch Black’. In 2014 he resurfaced and started experimenting.

Bart: “Controversial aims to create the music I always wanted to hear, but never came across. Controversial would become the vehicle of trying to get to that sound. My view on music is not limited to one or the other genre or category. If anything, I try to rise above the “box mentality” and just take the particular energy form one music genre and mix it with another. In this way I like to go down the road less traveled, thus being “controversial”.”

As you will hear on some tracks Coninckx omits his typical distorted vocals in favor of spoken samples which, due to their content and placement, create social themed ‘sample-instrumentals’.

Here’s the video for “Violence”.

And here is the full release.

<a href="https://controversialmusic.bandcamp.com/album/second-genesis">Second Genesis by Controversial</a>