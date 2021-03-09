Belgian electronica project Cubic joins Alfa Matrix and releases label debut EP ‘Alphabet Hymn’

Here’s a release we have been looking forward a lot! After some compilation appearances – such as our very own “Face The Beat 6” compilation – plus a collaboration with 808 Dot Pop on the “Cubic Temperature” album, the time has come for Franky Deblomme aka Cubic to launch the first release with his new project.

On the debut EP “Alphabet Hymn” (available now on Bandcamp) you’ll discover some vintage Düsseldorf synth influences next to Berlin techno, 90’s Manchester rave, EBM and the typical Belgian club sound style. Expect typical Belgian after-club sound including also a succinct usage of the female voice.

All of the material was recorded in Deblomme’s Bong 13 studio, using only hardware synths and effects. “An addiction that cannot be replaced by software synths”, adds Franky Deblomme.

This 5-track EP also features a remix by label mates 808 Dot Pop remixing the song “F”.

Check the full EP below!

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/alphabet-hymn-ep">Alphabet Hymn EP by CUBIC</a>

And here’s the exclusive cut the project did for “Face The Beat 6”.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Cubic</a>