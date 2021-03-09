Entrzelle return to to the industrial electropop spotlights with ‘Feeling Heavy These Days’ EP announcing their new album

The US based cinematic synth industrial project Entrzelle is back with an all new EP, “Feeling Heavy These Days”. With this new release Entrzelle aka David Chamberlin breaks the silence also announcing a first teaser for the upcoming album, “Dust On A Razorblade”.

The EP is available for immediate download via Bandcamp with other platforms to follow.

The EP features the single “Feeling Heavy These Days”, complete with an alternate club version and remixes by Aesthetische and Neikka RPM. Next to this the EP also reveals two more new songs “Let Me Be A Memory” in a remix by Llumen, and an original remix of “Tax On Modern Life”.

The EP also introduces a stylistic evolution for Entrzelle. In contrast to the complex, experimental, and IDM-inspired sound of previous albums, the new material holds a more straightforward approach. Expect upbeat electro sequences and noisy disturbing synth pop melodies.

You can check out the full EP below.

