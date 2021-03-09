Iris Manta ready to shop new album to record labels

Iris Manta has recently completed its third album and is now in search of a record company for a possible release, in contrast to the previous two albums which had been self-released through various platforms online.

Iris Manta is the project of Manos Zafirakis. The project’s debut album “Mental equations” was released in 2014. The follow-up album “Kilonova” was released 4 years later. In both albums you’ll see a mix of influences, from ambient, space ambient, dark ambient, synthwave, dreampop, but also darkwave.

The project was featured on our most recent “Face The Beat 6” compilation with the track “Inverted Aeons” as you can hear below.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Iris Manta</a>

Previous releases from Iris Manta

<a href="https://irismanta.bandcamp.com/album/kilonova">Kilonova by Iris Manta</a>

<a href="https://irismanta.bandcamp.com/album/mental-equations">Mental equations by Iris Manta</a>