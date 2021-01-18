Belgian electro act Cubic reshapes latest 808 DOT POP album into ‘The Cubic Temperature’ – exclusive Bandcamp megamix bonus track

In June last year the Belgian electronic act 808 DOT POP released its debut album “The Colour Temperature”. The release was extremely well received and was followed by a string of singles including a remix by the Belgian electronic music veteran Franky Deblomme aka Cubic for “Kelvin” and this for 7″ single release. What first seemed to be a one-shot remix turned into a further collaboration.

More tracks were reworked and finally the idea grew to recreate all of the tracks on the debut album. A few months later “The Cubic Temperature” was born which holds reworks of “The Colour Temperature” and related singles, including B-sides.

The release is available on CD and as Bandcamp download (including an exclusive 13 minute megamix on Bandcamp called “The Cubic Mix”) from March 26th on but can be pre-ordered already. Bandcamp buyers will get an instant download of 2 tracks already when pre-ordering, including said megamix.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-cubic-temperature">The Cubic Temperature by 808 DOT POP</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.