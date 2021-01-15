Front 242 releases two ’91 live recordings (live in the EU and USA) + new Daniel B. album

Good news from the Front 242 headquarters. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you had to miss the numerous Front 242 concerts planned in 2020. But now the Front 242 live shows come to you until you can see the band live at work again.

The band has more or less started pre-orders on what many consider the holy 242 grail with 2 live recordings (USA and EU) which were recorded during the band’s 91 tour. They are available in two formats via the Alfa Matrix webstore:

Front 242 – “91” (live in the EU) 2xLP

Front 242 – “USA 91” (live in the USA) digipak CD

About the double vinyl release, it comes strictly limited to 1242 copies worldwide. The 2 cream-colored vinyls are inserted in a luxury carton slipcase packaging with soft touch varnish. The 20-track “Sounds From The Matrix 022” Alfa Matrix compilation is also inserted in each deluxe box.

Good to know, the first 300 ordered copies of the double-vinyl edition set will receive a numbered exclusive Front 242 live carton photo (210x140mm).

Both sets are also available via Bandcamp as downloads where you can already preview various tracks:

Front 242 – “91” (live in the EU) (Bandcamp)

Front 242 – “USA 91” (live in the USA) (Bandcamp)

And that’s not all…

Founding member of Front 242, Daniel B. celebrated his 66th birthday with the Daniel B. “six+six” release a while back (you can still order it here) and he now adds a third “6” to his age by releasing a second chapter to his re-filtering exercise exactly 6 months later.

So next to the “six+six” album, a brand new CD is being released “66.6” featuring 35 minutes of reinterpretations of previous work for Front 242:

Daniel B. – Elko B. – “66.6” Digipak CD

Daniel B. – Elko B. – “66.6” (Bandcamp)

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.