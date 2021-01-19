Implant returns with 11th album ‘Cognitive Dissonance’ available in a limited 2CD box edition as well

Implant’s 11th album is a fact! The Belgian electronic act recently released the “Phantom Pain” EP and video clip as a teaser for what was to come, and now the band has announced the imminent release of “Cognitive Dissonance”.

You can expect an array of sounds on the new album, from industrial dance over dark elektro and melancholic chanson (“The Last Record”) to upbeat future pop and techno pop. For the album Implant could count on vocal contributions by Helalyn Flowers’ front woman Noemi Aurora on several songs.

There will also be a limited deluxe double-CD digipak edition of the album (available here) which will hold the “When Prophecy Fails” bonus disc featuring 2 exclusive tracks and an eclectic selection of remix collaborations with such artists and bands like Breath Of Life, Suicide Commando, Armageddon Dildos, 808 Dot Pop, Signal Aout 42, Aiboforcen, Helalyn Flowers, Neuroactive, AD:keY, Q’pnz and Növö.

You can already check 2 tracks from the album below on Bandcamp (where you can also pre-order the release).

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/cognitive-dissonance-bonus-tracks-version">Cognitive Dissonance (Bonus Tracks Version) by IMPLANT</a>

About Implant

Implant was formed in 1992 when Geert Machtelinck and Len Lemeire attended the same university. It took them till 1996 to release the first CD album (“Soft flesh / Hard steel”) which was followed by 2 MCD’s (“Fun” and “Brain FX”). The band then took a swing in unexplored territory of psy-trance, becoming one of the first psy-electro bands. They later on returned to a more eclectic electro approach incorporating various electronic influences in their work.

Since 2004 Implant is signed to Alfa Matrix for which Len Lemeire has also been mastering quite a lot of releases.