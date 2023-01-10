Beborn Beton returns with all new single and video, ‘Dancer in the Dark’

(Photo by Chris Ruiz) Out now is the all new single and video, “Dancer in the Dark”, by the German electropop act Beborn Beton. The track is taken from their forthcoming new album “Darkness Falls Again” scheduled for release on March 17, 2023. The new album will be produced,recorded, mixed, and mastered by Olaf Wollschläger at Railroad Tracks Studios, Kerpen, Germany.

You can check the video below.

Beborn Beton was founded by vocalist Stefan Netschio, keyboard player and drummer Stefan Tillmann, and keyboard player Michael Wagner in 1989. The band self-released three tapes in the early nineties: “Pyre” (1989), “Scythe” (1991, and “Die Stahlbetontour” (1992). The albums “Tybalt” (1993) and “Concrete Ground” (1994) followed on the Subtronic label and after that they were signed to Strange Ways which was the label home to Wolfsheim and De/Vision back then.

After the release of “Tales from Another World” (2002) and the associated touring, the band went on an extended hiatus. It took 13 long years, until the band returned with a new album on Dependent Recordings, “A Worthy Compensation”. Seven years later the band is back with another new album later this year.

“Darkness Falls Again” will be available as a 48-page artbook with bonus CD, on black vinyl , on white vinyl (limited edition), and as a digisleeve CD.