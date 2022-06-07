Beatbox Machinery – Night Vision (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Nu-Disco, Electro-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.
Background/Info: This is one more production from the hands of Werkstatt Recordings owner Toxic Razor. He strikes back with five new songs from his Beatbox Machinery project.
Content: The cover of the EP reminds me of the legendary “Knight Rider”-series which totally matches with the sound. We’re once more getting back to distant times, Beatbox Machinery mixing elements of Nu-Disco, Electro-Space-Minimalism and EBM. The songs are mixing instrumentals and vocals which have been produced with a robotic effect.
+ + + : The endless creativity of Toxic Razor never affects the quality and diversity of his work. I sometimes get the feeling this project is a kind of sound laboratory for some of his other projects (Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco) but it also is something on its own. I like the EP for its original mix between good-old Nu-Disco influences, EBM and Ambient atmospheres while the minimalism of the production remains the essence of the artist’s approach and sound philosophy.
– – – : Some songs might have been a bit more elaborated but in the end it’s not really a point.
Conclusion: Pure Electronic entertainment for vintage lovers.
Best songs: “Battlestar Galactica”, “Vicious Pleasures”, “Dangerous”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/BeatboxMachinery
