Paradox Obscur – Intercourse (Single – Paradox Obscur)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Released earlier this year “Intercourse” features two new songs by the Greek duo Toxic Razor – Kriistal Ann aka Paradox Obscur. The single was released before their newest album “Morphogenesis” (released by Metropolis Records).

Content: The title song speaks for itself, a true sensual piece of electronics animated by sexy male vocals and the colder but hot female vocals. It’s a danceable cut. The B-side song is another dance piece revealing the charismatic vocals of Kriistal Ann.

+ + + : Paradox Obscur is a formation that often took me by surprise and they did it again. The title song is one of their best songs I’ve heard. I like the danceable side of the track but also the gimmick and the low, vibrating, bass line. The vocals sound like an imaginary intercourse. The B-side is another cool song and I especially like the impressive production of Kriistal Ann’s vocals.

– – – : A great single so no true minus points to mention.

Conclusion: “Intercourse” is a great Minimal-Electro smasher and I can only hope the new album will sound the same way.

Best songs: “Intercourse”, “Glow”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.paradoxobscur.com / www.facebook.com/paradoxobscur