Available for free download: Circuito Cerrado’s track ‘Das Ist Laut’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 14th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by the Mexico City based industrial electro hardcore duo Circuito Cerrado. Note that mastermind and frontman of this act is actually Markko B., also the frontman of the cult dark elektro act C-Lekkto.

The band so far released 3 albums. “Distortment” was the band’s 2014 debut on Infacted Recordings followed by 2 releases on Alfa Matrix: “Arrhythmia” (2016) and “Furious Basslines” (2018). Both Alfa Matrix releases were also released with a bonus remix CD.

The track we present you here is taken from the band’s exquisite “Furious Basslines” album. Let’s hope we’ll get some all new material pretty soon!

You can listen to “Das Ist Laut” right below.

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

