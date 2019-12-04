Available for free download: Binary Division’s track ‘Netrunner’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 10th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by the Cologne (Germany) based act Binary Division.

Founded in 2012 by NeonSynth, the project signed to the darkTunes Music Group soon after and has since released several albums, including “The arrival” (2014), “Re:arrived” (2015), plus the 2 EPs “Demo 2014” (2014) and “Riot Rebellion” (2015). The most recent release is the “Midnight Crisis” single which was released in 2019.

You can listen to “Netrunner” right below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Binary Division</a>

And for those who missed the band’s contribution to our 2016 release “Face The beat: Session 4”, you can grab it below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Binary Division</a>

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

