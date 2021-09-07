FOLLOW US
 
News

OSS (Alex Paterson of The Orb and Fil Le Gonidec) share new single & video ‘Disco Bombing’

Sep 7,2021

OSS have a new single/video out: “Disco Bombing”.

The track is taken from “Enter The Kettle”, the second album by Alex Paterson on The Orb’s new label Orbscure. It’s primarily a duo LP with him and old friend Fil Le Gonidec, who together are OSS. Other guests on the album include official-other-half-of-The Orb Michael Rendall, plus Jah Wobble, Roger Eno and George Holt – whose credits include Depeche Mode and Erasure.

Here’s the video.

About OSS

OSS were originally known as Orb Sound System – a half DJ/half live version of The Orb – and they are currently just OSS, which now stands for, have a guess, On Sum Shit.

The pair first met whilst both working as roadies for Killing Joke. Fil later lived for a period in Chicago above H-Gun Labs – base to the legendary video makers of the same name – whose credits later included the Orb’s “Toxygene” video, which starred Chris Connelly from Murder Inc (and Finitribe / Revoting Cocks / Ministry).

Fil roadied for Murder Inc, but was poached by the Orb who had started to take-off and flew him back to the UK, as they needed a reliable merch seller on tour.

Fil went on to feature on the albums “FFWD”, “Orbus Terrarum”, “Bicycles & Tricycles”, “Orblivion” and “Orbsessions Volume 1”. He has played live with The Orb many times, and also released industrial techno as Autolump on BadOrb and Mike Coles’ Malicious Damage.

