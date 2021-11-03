Tycho Brahe to release a 7-track EP, ‘The Rob Mitchell Remixes’ – and lots more

Australian synth band Tycho Brahe have maintained a very busy creative schedule throughout the pandemic.

Co-founder Ken Evans says: “When Covid shut down live music in March 2020, it meant that my programming work for Peter Hook and The Light came to a temporary halt. So Georgina (Emery, co-founder) and I had the opportunity to focus on Tycho Brahe’s sixth album, which is now about 80% done, with about 15 additional remixes and edits of various songs from that album also completed for associated single/EP releases.”

There band is currently putting together a release schedule for that new album which will take them through 2022. At the same time, they’ve been working on a soundtrack for a short dance film by Australian choreographer and film maker Claire Marshall. It will be a seven track EP of music from and inspired by her film, “Love Song”. The soundtrack will be released, coinciding with the film premiere.

Fuck Off 2020 (and 2021)

In March already the band released new mixes of the song “Dreams of Dying” since it turned 25 years old. They also released a song at the end of 2020, their ode to the pandemic, called “Fuck Off 2020”, written in the shower and then recorded in a booze fueled frenzy over a couple of days. And as expected, the story doesn’t end there. Ken: “We’re considering a follow up at the end of this year since 2021 hasn’t been much better.”

Tycho Brahe also has a seven track EP, “The Rob Mitchell Remixes”, scheduled for release across all major digital platforms on November 4th, that’s tomorrow. Says Evans: “These are all remixes of songs from our debut album ‘Cassiopeia’, which was released way back in 2000.”

About Tycho Brahe

The Australian synth band Tycho Brahe was founded in Brisbane in 1993 by Ken Evans and Georgina Emery. Veterans of the Australian live music scene, Tycho now occasionally gig around their home city of Brisbane and beyond, either as a duo or augmented by additional personnel.

Between shows they retire to Tycho Central, a bunker full of vintage synthesisers, drum machines and science fiction memorabilia.

Tycho have had numerous releases, traded remixes with a number of bands, appeared on compilations the world over, and shared the stage with acts such as The Human League, VNV Nation, John Foxx, Covenant, Pseudo Echo, and Real Life. Ken Evans is also associated with Peter Hook & The Light as their programmer, making occasional onstage cameos with them in Australia, Canada, and at The Sydney Opera House.