Australian electro-industrial act SHIV-R back with all new album ‘Kill God Ascend’ – check out the title track

“Kill God Ascend” is the fifth full-length album from Australian electro-industrial band SHIV-R. The album is the follow-up to their 2017 full-length album “Requiem for the Hyperreal”.

Here’s what frontman Pete Crane says about the concept behind the album: “What the killing of God means to each listener will be a unique and personal revelation. In a world full of gatekeepers and figureheads whose only interest in you is to tell you what to do, illusions will need to be shed and those who profess to have all the answers will need to be confronted.”

Since they formed in 2010, the Australian electro-industrial duo Pete Crane and Ben Bulge have now released five full-length albums and numerous EPs and singles.

Here’s the official video for the title track “Kill God Ascend”.