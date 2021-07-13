Belgian industrial act Super Dragon Punch!! debuts with ‘Feral’ full length

The Belgian industrial act Super Dragon Punch!! has landed its debut album: “Feral”. The debut full length holds twelve tracks of techno-infused body music inspired by retro 80s video game soundtracks. It continues the sonic path chosen with the band’s debut EP which was released in 2017 and held remixes by Assemblage23, Terrolokaust, Iszoloscope & WO††W.

“Feral” was mixed and mastered by Hocico and Dulce Liquido mastermind Racso Agroyam at Liquido Labs. Racso also added some additional punch to the creations while “Frame” has been mixed by Krischan Wesenberg at Studio-600.

Super Dragon Punch!! is the synthpunk/EBM/industrial project of frontman Jérémie Venganza. Live the band consists of Jérémie Venganza, Sem Roosen on bass and Noémi Meteors on synths.

The video for the song, “Sutura” can be watched below.