Ancient Methods – Society Of The Spectacle (Digital/Vinyl EP – Persephonic Sirens)

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Ancient Methods originally started as a duo but has, for some time now, been driven by its sole remaining member, Michael Wollenhaupt. With this new work—explicitly presented as an EP, but which, with its seven tracks, feels more like a mini-album or even a full-length—Wollenhaupt draws inspiration from the book of the same name by Guy Debord. In “La Société Du Spectacle”, Debord offers a critical perspective on the consumer society of the previous century.

Musically, this concept is translated into a blend of influences that, once unraveled, reveal elements of Techno, Trance, and Industrial. From the outset, it becomes clear that this is best approached as an EP: three short tracks function more as conceptual fragments, contributing to the overarching narrative rather than standing on their own. The opening track is a true sonic bomb, driven by rousing rhythms and a near-perfect fusion of Industrial and Techno. The atmosphere is cold, even somewhat grim. Elsewhere, a passage is propelled by an exhilarating, heavy kick, accompanied by a compelling female voice courtesy of Night In Athens. Similar elements can be found throughout the other tracks, although Ancient Methods occasionally leans into a more Ethereal direction, while primarily showcasing a veritable arsenal of sounds.

There is certainly much to appreciate in this release, with the immensely powerful opening track standing out in particular. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Image Is My Commodity”:

https://ancientmethods.bandcamp.com/track/image-is-my-commodity

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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