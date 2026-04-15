Engelsstaub – Ubi Luna Fabulas Somniat (Digital/Vinyl EP – 4 Dimensions)

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Engelsstaub returns with four stylized tracks, crafted with a precision that seems uniquely their own. “Ubi Luna Fabulas Somniat” transports us to an imaginary, remote, and serene place—where even the moon finds room to dream.

Let’s face it: this EP sounds to me like a message of peace in a grim world. But first and foremost, there is the music, through which the German group, led by Mark Hofmann and Waldemar Zaremba, invites us on an almost ritualistic journey. Each track opens with a few spoken words before unfolding into an ethereal experience, carried by a heavenly female voice. The compositions are quite diverse, yet they form a cohesive and beautiful whole. At times, the music recalls pure troubadour-like elements; elsewhere, it becomes rousing, even epic, driven by more forceful and overwhelming arrangements. Occasionally, it feels as though you are on the verge of a pure trance experience. What continues to stand out about Engelsstaub is the authenticity of their work. This quality emerges not only from the instrumentation and vocals, but also from the refined finishing of every detail.

For me, Engelsstaub remains a reliable choice—a guarantee of creativity, marked by consistently high-quality execution. (Rating:8½).

Listen to: “Eagle Woman”:

https://engelsstaub.bandcamp.com/track/eagle-woman

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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