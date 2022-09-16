Apocryphos – Phantoms Received (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Robert C. Kozletsky strikes back under the Apocryphos moniker, unleashing the fourth solo-album of this project. The work appears to be inspired by inner demons resulting in six tracks.

Content: The album sounds like a perfect match between Cinematic- and Dark-Ambient music. The dark atmosphere is the common thread between all cuts and even moves into a Ritual approach on one of the songs. Linear, Industrial-like, percussion can be noticed as well.

+ + + : This album has been meticulously conceived. I really enjoy the mix of influences together with the way the tracks are evolving. This is probably the best Apocryphos work I’ve heard thus far. There’re great pieces like “A Phantom Received” and “Uråldrig Sorg”, but there also is an exceptional cut entitled “Child Of The Charnel House” for its Ritual touch on top. This is a styled piece of sonic darkness.

– – – : The last track is the only one that left me a bit unmoved. I can’t say it sounds as an antithesis to the other cuts, but you’re not getting a big climax at the end.

Conclusion: Apocryphos strikes back with a bang; this is a poignant Cinematic/Dark-Ambient production.

Best songs: “Child Of The Charnel House”, “A Phantom Received”, “Uråldrig Sorg”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/theapocryphosoneironaut

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber