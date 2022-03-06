Angry Pete – Misanthrope (Album – ScentAir Records)

March 6, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Angry Pete is a new German solo-project driven…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Angry Pete is a new German solo-project driven by 80s- and contemporary Synth-Pop. Last year the artist released an EP and one single, but we now get his official debut opus featuring ten songs.

Content: The album takes off with Indie-Pop inspired songs with spooky tunes on top. Quite progressively the songs become more melodic and into ‘classical’ Electro-Pop. The last part of the work reveal interesting songs.

+ + + : The main strength of this artist is that he doesn’t copy others. Even the most ‘familiar’ songs aren’t cheap copies of established standards. He always tries to inject his own touch, sometimes exploring minimal paths or bringing a refined and crystalline touch to the work (cf. “Exchange Of Ideas”). “Forever Young” sounds sad, but still one of the most accomplished songs.

– – – : I salute the quest of the artist to create his own sound, but it doesn’t always result in a fully convincing album. Angry Pete still has to elaborate his work although there’s a basis to move on with.

Conclusion: This is a honest debut album from an Electro-Pop artist who tries to find a unique sound.

Best songs: “Forever Young”, “The End”, “Exchange Of Ideas”.

Rate: 6½. 

Artist: www.facebook.com/angrypete.synthpop

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords


