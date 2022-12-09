Angelspit returns with all new video, ‘The Planetoid’
Out now via the Black Pill Red Pill label is the newest single and video for Angelspit/Ice Planet 9000: “The Planetoid”. “The Planetoid” will be part of a compilation to be released on Bandcamp in 2023.
Inspired by 70’s science fiction, Jean Michel Jarre, Jodorowsky, Klaus Schulze, Chris Foss, Lovecraft and Vangelis it conjures images of solar winds echoing off an icy planetoid in a forgotten corner of the Universe. The video for the track is inspired by 80’s sci-fi and video games.
Zoog Von Rock explains the concept: “This five-and-a-half-minute instrumental is a homage to 80s sci-fi. We only used synths available in the 80s (E-mu Emax, Jupiter 8, Modular synth, ARP 2500, MiniMoog, SCI Prophet 5, Yamaha CS-80). We wanted to create something that was reminiscent of a childhood full of wonder and Saturday matinee science fiction. This track follows on from the concept of the “Sequence 1: Glass Jar” album, exploring a frozen planetoid hidden in a nebula surrounded by a ring of ice asteroids.”
Here’s the video for the track.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.