Belgian dark electro pop act Psy’Aviah launches all new EP feat. Marieke Lightband: ‘My Secrets’
Out now is an all new 8-track EO by the Belgian dark electro pop act Psy’Aviah. On this new EP Yves Schelpe has put his live vocalist (and partner in crime for the last few albums) Marieke Lightband in the spotlight.
“My Secret” was co-written with Lightband and describes the perception duality she herself experienced when she suffered from a burnout and where the girl she pretended to be in front of others had nothing to do with the “real her” in the bathroom mirror.
“We all have our secrets and there is always a point in time we need and want to share them,” she says.
The track is originally taken from the “Bittersweet” album. Besides the exclusive radio edit of the song, the EP features additional exclusive bonus remixes by Rob Dust, Entrzelle, Junksista, Digital Factor and Rool. The EP is at the moment exclusively available via Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next two weeks.
Check the official music video for “My Secrets”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.