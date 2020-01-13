Anders Manga returns to his roots with his new album ‘Andromeda’ – check out a first track!

Darkwave artist Anders Manga has announced his 7th studio album “Andromeda”. After spending last year focused on his Gothic Metal band Bloody Hammers and releasing a new album on Napalm Records, Anders returns back to his Darkwave and Post-Punk roots with his new album “Andromeda”.

Anders: “Overall it’s a dark wave album, as long time listeners would generally expect, but there’s also some genre fluid moments. ‘Andromeda’, to me is a surreal concept album. In my mind it lives in a weird post-nuke movie from the 70s or 80s. I also used quite a bit of an Alesis Andromeda synth on the album so that also influenced the title. I’m currently looking into 2020 tour dates and excited to play some of ‘Andromeda’, and of course a few classics live this year.”

The first single “Rosaries and Requiems” is out now and can be heard below. Andromeda will be released January 24th and is available exclusively through Anders Manga’s Bandcamp page.

Early birds can already check out the album right below.

Currently living in Transylvania County, North Carolina, Anders also helms the project Terrortron besides Bloody Hammers and Anders Manga. Terrortron is an instrumental project inspired by horror movie soundtracks from the 70s and 80s whose vinyl releases are heavily sought after by collectors of horror synth, soundtrack and synthwave music. All of his projects include his wife and band mate Devallia on keyboard.

