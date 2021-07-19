American/Swedish dark electro industrial act Normoria launch ‘Land of the rich’ video

Out now is the “Land Of The Rich” video by the American/Swedish dark electro industrial act Normoria. The track is taken from the band’s latest EP, “Voyage”. In the video the band highlights “how incredibly divided the US currently is, while the rich keep getting richer, and most Americans are struggling to get by in a country in distress.”

The track should please those into dark electro/industrial, industrial rock. Here’s the video for “Land Of The Rich”

About Normoria

Normoria was founded in 2016 by lead vocalist and songwriter, Angel Moonshine. But it wasn’t until 2017 that all the members came together as a band. Between 2018 and 2019, Normoria performed at numerous popular festivals which led to the band developing a heavier sound. They released two new singles and videos for the tracks, “You Gotta Get Out” and “I Wanted You”.

In 2020 , Normoria released their single “The Cost Of Freedom” plus their second EP titled, “Voyage”. Throughout 2020 the band also took part in various online festival streams.

The EP “Voyage” can be streamed and downloaded below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://normoria.bandcamp.com/album/voyage">VOYAGE by NORMORIA</a>