Industrial act Malice Machine back with all new full length ‘Chemical Violence’ – check out the video for ‘Restrict’

Pennsylvania-based industrial band Malice Machine have just unleashed their new full-length album, “Chemical Violence”. Concept wise the lyrics on “Chemical Violence” express some of the the darker sides of our nature. All songs were written by Syn and Ammo and recorded and mastered by Syn at Prototype Studio. The tracks “Restrict” and “Dead Circuit” on the other hand were co-produced and mixed by John Bechdel from Ministry.

For the band “Chemical Violence started as a continuation of their first album, “Digital Scars”, but quickly evolved into a more electronic driven, rhythmic industrial project with guitar being a lesser element. Musically “Chemical Violence” covers a lot of industrial territory. Says the band: “We don’t want to be pigeonholed into one sub-genre so all the songs have their own flavor. Retro and post style, Electronic, driven guitar, grinding Noisecore and Aggrotech elements, Synth bass, Drum-dominant.”

Front line Assembly, KMFDM and Wumpscut fans. Here’s the video for “Restrict”.

Check out the full album below.

