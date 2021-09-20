American, North Carolina-based darkwave act Tenderlash releases live recording ‘Live from a Dark Room’

Tenderlash is the solo electronic project of artist/composer/vocalist Candy Durant, based in Southeastern USA. The project draws from influences in 80s underground, new wave, coldwave, and darkwave. The debut single “Mourning At Midnight,” was originally released in 2013 on the Bedroom Cassette Masters Volume IV compilation. After taking a hiatus to play and tour as vocalist/keyboard player in electronic band Solemn Shapes, Tenderlash was then resurrected in 2020.

The Mourning EP was released on Bandcamp in March 2020, containing the first single, two remixes, and a cover of The Cure’s “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep”. Shortly after the EP’s release, Tenderlash signed with European record label Swiss Dark Nights and released her debut full-length album “Hold Still” in January 2021.

Out in the next weeks now is a limited edition physical release of a live performance originally aired on 22 May 2021 for A Black Celebration WGD Special Edition. It features 6 of the 9 tracks, that were included in Tenderlash’ debut album “Hold Still”, in quite different, exclusive live-versions.

You can check the tracks out below.

<a href="https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/album/live-from-a-dark-room">Live From A Dark Room by Tenderlash</a>