Simon Dreams In Violet releases more rare material on ‘Dreaming the Lost 1992-1996 Vol.II’

3 years after “Dreaming the Lost 1992​​-​​1996”, the Swiss Dark Nights side-label Retrò will release one more album from the Simon Dreams in Violt archive: “Dreaming the Lost 1992-1996 Vol.II”. Out on October 8th this new volume includes fully remastered versions of tapes, new and unreleased versions, plus an extract of a live gig, performed in 1995 at the Dracma Club (Torino, Italy).

All tracks included on this CD have been remastered from original mixes, taken from original coils and DATs. You can check the tracklist below.

<a href="https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/album/dreaming-the-lost-1992-1996-vol-ii">Dreaming the Lost 1992​-​1996 Vol. II by Simon Dreams In Violet</a>

About Simon Dreams In Violet

Simon Dreams In Violet formed in Rome, Italy in 1992. They were very active in the early 90s in the Italian Goth/Darkwave scene were famous for their memorable live performances. They only released one album, 1994’s “Dreaming The Lost” and 2 singles: “Simon Dreams In Violet” (1993) and “Follia” before disbanding.

The first line-up included singer Massimiliano Maria, guitarist Luigi Lai, bassist ‘Lo Spettro Di Se Stesso’ and drummer Alice. Their first tape, the self titled “Simon Dreams In Violet”, was released on the legendary Energeia label in spring 1993, and featured 6 tracks and several alternative versions. Their second release, their debut album, “Dreaming the Lost” was released for the same label the year after, and featured a new version of the Poe inspired track “The Lake” along with 10 new tracks. 1995 saw the release of “Follia”, a compilation of unreleased tracks, some recorded after the 2nd demo sessions with their first guitarist and 2 live tracks, recorded with the second guitarist Stefano Feru.

In 1996 Necrosis released an extended and remastered version of all three works including several alternative versions and unreleased instrumental versions performed during live performances.