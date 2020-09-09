Alt-rock band Friksjon releases EP, goes on autumn tour

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

The Norwegian alt-rock band Friksjon (“friction”) have compiled their first two single releases and two new tracks into an EP, released by Fucking North Pole Records on several platforms September 4th.

Friksjon is Torstein Eriksen’s musical habitat for music outside the constraints of Norsk Råkk and Freedumb, and loose threads gathered from projects that never saw the light of day. It’s musically miles away from previous efforts, and can be defined as alternative pop rock, with a musical backdrop of razor sharp guitars, psychedelic synthesizers, and doomsday drums. The lyrics are from a direct, personal, and brutally honest perspective. The members of the band hails from bands like Norsk Råkk, Freedumb, CC Cowboys, Heyday, Konstant Anfall, The Cornflakes, Kings and Deadweight and Hate This.

They’ll be touring the south-east of Norway from September until mid-November – check their Facebook page for more info.

Friksjon EP playlist:

