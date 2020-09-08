Greek post punk act Lefki Symphonia launches ‘Black Twilight’ single and video – watch it here

Out now is the new single and official music video from the Greek post punk, dark wave act Lefki Symphonia: “Black Twilight”.

Lefki Symphonia formed in February 1984 in Athens, Greece and recorded four albums. Their first album titled “Mυστικοί Kήποι (Secret Gardens)” was released in April 1986 via EMI Greece. It was followed by a second album in August 1988 “Ηχώ Του Πόθου (Echo Of Desire)” for EMI Greece. They would become the first greek band to appear on MTV in 1988 with the video clip of the song “Κοιτάζοντας Πίσω (Looking Back)” a production of MTV, filmed in Athens.

In 1990 they moved to Berlin and lived there for almost three years, playing concerts mainly in Germany. They also recorded their third album “Λευκή Συμφωνία (Lefki Symphonia)” in Berlin.

In 1993, they returned to Greece and released a 12” EP titled “Θα Είμαι Εκεί (I Will Be There)” and the album “Λευκή Συμφωνία (Lefki Symphonia)” for Warner Music Greece. Οn May of the same year the band was struck by a true tragedy when their drummer Spyros Harisis, commited suicide at the age of 27.

In 1993, the band supported Metallica in Athens and toured in Greece and Germany. In June 1996 Lefki Symphonia released their fourth album titled “Χρώματα (Colours)” on FM Records and they basically toured constantly in Greece.

The band released their new 5th album in early 2020.

Watch the video for Lefki Symphonia right below.

