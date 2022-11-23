Alien Vampires launches side-project on Alfa Matrix, HellE9, expect a totally different but very attractive style
Those who already received the “Sounds From The Matrix 023” compilation with their recent orders from the Belgian Label Alfa Matrix (or who downloaded it here from Bandcamp) will have noticed two new names on the label roster. The first one is The True UnioN, a Dallas based industrial act, which we talked about yesterday. Today we bring you some info on the second band, Helle9 which opens the compilation with the track “Omen”.
Behind Helle9 we find the members of the dark electro act Alien Vampires. The approach for this new project is totally différent mixing current electro and even techno trends. For now there is only one track released so far, “Omen”. More news later on.
You can check out the track below, it’s the first song on the compilation.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..