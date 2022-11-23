Electropop act Seadrake (feat. ex-Minerve, Statemachine and Lowe members) lands new single, ‘Asche’

(Photo by Chris Ruiz) Seadrake is an electronic music and art collective led by Mathias Thürk (ex-Minerve) and Rickard Gunnarsson (Statemachine, Lowe) based in Zürich, Berlin, and Stockholm. Their newest single started out as a remix for the Spanish electro techno act Ascii.Disco, but got its own life when Berlin singer Dorian E put her vocals in the mix.

“Asche” is Seadrake’s first release in German. The track is out now via the Swedish label Megahype, and is available as digital single and limited CD-single.

Check the single backed by the track “The Fever” out below.