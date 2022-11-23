Electropop act Seadrake (feat. ex-Minerve, Statemachine and Lowe members) lands new single, ‘Asche’
(Photo by Chris Ruiz) Seadrake is an electronic music and art collective led by Mathias Thürk (ex-Minerve) and Rickard Gunnarsson (Statemachine, Lowe) based in Zürich, Berlin, and Stockholm. Their newest single started out as a remix for the Spanish electro techno act Ascii.Disco, but got its own life when Berlin singer Dorian E put her vocals in the mix.
“Asche” is Seadrake’s first release in German. The track is out now via the Swedish label Megahype, and is available as digital single and limited CD-single.
Check the single backed by the track “The Fever” out below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..