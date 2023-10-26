Alien Life Frequency cyberfunk duo return with new album ‘µ[SIC]’

The Alton, Illinois-based experimental duo Alien Life Frequency have been hard at work the last few years and have released a few albums. While the self-titled debut featured a plethora of strange sounds and bass lines, the second album, “Evolution AI”, had a slowed down tempo to offer a more melodic sound. The band’s newest album “µ[SIC] ” offer something more akin to cyberfunk and features Tabitha Turso on six string bass with Francesco Turso taken care of the beats and synths.

This album was created live during jam sessions, and each song has a live jam session video showing the creative process. You can view these on the band’s Youtube channel. You’ll notice that the videos incorporate trippy backgrounds and funny animations.

Francesco Turso might ring a bell with our readers as he was featured under his own name with the track “The 13th Floor” on the “Face The Beat 7” compilation released by Side-Line. He was born in Italy and raised in Chicago. During the 1990’s he played in a few industrial bands before forming Iago and Friends, which was a precursor to Alien Life Frequency. His influences include Depeche Mode, KMFDM, Project Pitchfork, Front 242 and My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult.

Tabitha Turso was born and raised in the Saint Louis area and played in various rock and blues bands. Her major influences include Les Claypool, Bootsy Collins, Parliament-Funkadelic, Danny Elfman and Mike Patton.

Check out their new cyberfunk album below.

<a href="https://alienlifefrequency.bandcamp.com/album/sic">µ[SIC] by Alien Life Frequency</a>