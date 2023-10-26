Post-punk act Sky Lions presents its newest single, ‘Werewolves’, taken from new album

Portland post-punk act Sky Lions presents its newest single “Werewolves”, taken from their debut album “Inside The Circle”. The duo is made up of Radio Sloan and Outer Stace, who over the years have performed with or as a part of Courtney Love’s band, Peaches’ band, and more.

Outer Stace says this about the new single: “Werewolves, in part, is about the idea of shifting from our outer selves to our inner selves, the fleeting peace that can bring; transformation and adaptation… So, the art direction possibilities were pretty endless. It was a lot of fun to create the different versions of ourselves that we could be.”

Radio Sloan adds: “Our sound is that of accepting existence for all its flaws. Sky Lions has a darkness that isn’t entirely heavy metal, post-punk or darkwave. Rather, it’s a culmination of who we have been, who we currently are, and how we interpret the world around us”.

Apart from Sky Lions, Outer Stace is known to many as the vocalist for Portland electro-rock / gothic / post-punk band Photona and synth-drum duo Time Bitch.

You can download the new single via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://skylionsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/inside-the-circle">Inside the Circle by Sky Lions</a>

Below is the video for the new single.