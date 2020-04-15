Alfa Matrix offers 2 more ‘Matrix:Reb00ted’ remix albums, this time remixed by the electro dance / trip pop electro act Psy’Aviah

Alfa Matrix continues the ‘Matrix:Reb00ted’ series, this time with 2 remix albums by Belgian artist Psy’Aviah displaying his electro dance trip pop remixes cruising through the Alfa Matrix band catalogue. The releases are first released via Bandcamp and will follow on all other platforms in the next weeks.

Here’s what is available on both volumes plus also a preview of what to expect.

Matrix:Reb00ted – The Psy’Aviah Guerrilla – Zion [Electro Dance] Warfare [07]

This volume holds 15 songs from Alfa Matrix’s massive music repertoire remixed by Psy’Aviah. Offering the electro dance side of the Belgian band you can expect a harder selection of modern dancefloor assaults with these bands: Ayria, Suicidal Romance, Zombie Girl, Junksista, Leaether Strip, Essence Of Mind, Nebula-H, Diffuzion, Schwarzblut, Diskonnekted, Krystal System and Psy’Aviah. You can check all the songs below and download it from Bandcamp directly.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrix-reb00ted-the-psyaviah-guerrilla-zion-electro-dance-warfare-07?campaign=sidelinenews">MATRIX​​​:​​​REB00TED – The PSY'AVIAH Guerrilla – Zion [Electro Dance] Warfare [07] by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

Matrix:Reb00ted – The Psy’Aviah Guerrilla – Zion [Trip Pop Electro] Warfare [06]

This volume also holds 15 songs from Alfa Matrix’s massive music repertoire remixed by Psy’Aviah. The “trip pop electro” edition reveals a selection of more moody and catchy synth electro songs thanks to bands like Mondträume, Metroland, Aiboforcen, Helalyn Flowers, Acylum, Junksista, Entrzelle, Llumen, Virgins O.R Pigeons, Halo In Reverse, Schwarzblut, Mildreda, Totem Obscura and Psy’Aviah, also including guest vocals by Kyoko Baertsoen, Mari Kattman and Fallon Nieves. You can check all the songs below and download it from Bandcamp directly.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrix-reb00ted-the-psyaviah-guerrilla-zion-trip-pop-electro-warfare-06?campaign=sidelinenews">MATRIX​​​:​​​REB00TED – The PSY'AVIAH Guerrilla – Zion [Trip Pop Electro] Warfare [06] by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

Previous volumes

Here’s a list of the 5 previous volumes which Alfa Matrix released in the past with remixes executed by Kant Kino, Simon Carter, Acylum and Aesthetische !

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrix-reb00ted-the-kant-kino-guerrilla-zion-ebm-warfare-01-2?campaign=sidelinenews">Matrix:Reb00ted – The Kant Kino Guerrilla – Zion (EBM) Warfare (01) by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrix-reb00ted-the-acylum-guerrilla-zion-dark-elektro-warfare-02?campaign=sidelinenews">Matrix:Reb00ted – The Acylum Guerrilla – Zion (Dark Elektro) Warfare (02) by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrix-reb00ted-the-aesthetische-guerrilla-zion-advanced-electronic-red-pill-warfare-04?campaign=sidelinenews">MATRIX:REB00TED – the AESTHETISCHE guerrilla Zion [advanced electronic] (red pill) Warfare [04] by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrix-reb00ted-the-aesthetische-guerrilla-zion-advanced-electronic-blue-pill-warfare-03?campaign=sidelinenews">MATRIX:REB00TED – the AESTHETISCHE guerrilla Zion [advanced electronic] (blue pill) Warfare [03] by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/matrix-reb00ted-the-simon-carter-guerrilla-zion-hard-dance-warfare-05?campaign=sidelinenews">MATRIX​​:​​REB00TED – The SIMON CARTER Guerrilla – Zion [Hard Dance] Warfare [05] by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.