Rome returns with ‘Gärten und Strassen’ LP and ‘Ächtung, Baby!’ 7 inch (single from new album ‘The lone furrow’)

Fresh news from the experimental neofolk and martial industrial act Rome aka Jérôme Reuter of Luxembourg. Out on April 30th are 2 releases, the first being a limited vinyl edition of “Gärten und Straßen“. This represents the second instalment in a series of releases featuring exclusively martial ambient material and industrial collages, partially reminiscent of earlier Rome works such as “Hate us and see if we mind” (2013), “House of Stone” (2014) or parts of the “Die Aesthetik der Herrschaftsfreiheit” trilogy (2011).

Whereas Rome’s oeuvre usually features lots of guitar work, “Gärten und Strassen” focuses on complex industrial loops, unconventional bruitist arrangements and instrumental ambient collages.

This release comes in a black 180g 12″ vinyl, high quality, super-audiophile disc, hand-numbered and personally signed by Jérôme Reuter. The set is strictly limited to 500 copies.

Next is the 7 inch ‘Ächtung, Baby!’ which is the teaser single from the upcoming new album “The lone furrow” (which will feature a range of guest appearances). The title “Ächtung, Baby!” is a tongue-in-cheek reference to U2’s 1991 hit album “Achtung Baby”. The single features Alan Averill (Primordial) and an exclusive bonus track “Any Other Grey“. The single is strictly limited to 500 copies.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.