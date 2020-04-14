Laibach reissue self-titled debut album as ‘Laibach Revisited’ in a deluxe vinyl and CD box set with live extra’s and more

(Promotional picture by Laibach) We have more details of the reissue of Laibach’s debut album “Laibach” originally released in 1985. You can expect a vinyl and CD box set release featuring a remastered and expanded edition of their 1985 debut album.

The deluxe box set presents 3 albums: a newly remastered edition of the debut “Laibach” with bonus tracks; “Revisited” holding new interpretations of songs from the debut and first half of the 80s, with two live tracks, recorded with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra and the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra; and “Underground” which is an unreleased live document of their 2012 concert recorded 200m below the surface of the earth, in the Velenje Coal Mines, Slovenia.

The 3x CD box set and 5x vinyl box also hold “Terror Of History”, a 160-page book with 69 linocuts, an essay on Laibach written by Marcel Štefančič Jr. and additional text by the former President of Slovenia, Milan Kučan, as well as “Booklet” a catalogue with “Laibach Revisited” project information and foreword by Igor Vidmar, who released the original debut on Škuc / R.o.p.o.t..

Watch the video for a live version of “TI, KI IZZIVAŠ”.

Laibach, from dissidents to national icons

Laibach was formed in the mining town of Trbovlje (at the time in Yugoslavia) in 1980 and represents the musical wing of the Neue Slowenische Kunst (NSK) collective, a group which Laibach helped found in 1984.

Early Laibach albums were pure industrial, with heavy rhythms and roaring vocals. Later in the mid-80s, the sound became more richly layered, featuring samples from classical music. They also recorded several cover versions of popular songs, often turning light melodies into sinister-sounding Gothic tunes.

The band has seen numerous line-up changes, with Dejan Knez, Milan Fras, Ervin Markošek and Ivan “Jani” Novak forming the best-known line-up. They have worked with a number of collaborators and guest musicians. Over the years Laibach has also recorded film soundtracks, theatre music, produced works of visual art, and band members have embarked on a number of side projects.

Listen to “SMRT ZA SMRT”, recorded live in Brussels with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra.

Watch “Kohle ist brot”, recorded 200m underground in a coal mine.

