Belgian dark electro act Reality’s Despair joins Insane Records and releases ‘Perfidious Depopulation’ album

Reality’s Despair is a Belgian one-man project which has been around for quite some time. The EBM / dark electro project was formed in 1997 and over the next three years independently released several releases, after which it was frozen for an incredible 18 years.

In 2018 the project found a new impulse and Tom began to work on new tracks, releasing 3 more albums and a single on his own. In 2021 Insane Records met up with him and signed the project.

The new full-length album is titled “Perfidious Depopulation” and consists of eleven original tracks, as well as three reworked versions. You can check out the full release below. The album is available on CD and as download right here with a release date of April 17, in a few days that is.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/perfidious-depopulation">Perfidious Depopulation by Reality's Despair</a>