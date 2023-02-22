Zwaremachine launches all new video while singer releases new solo EP ‘A Sickness’ as Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods
The US based industrial/ebm band Zwaremachine has released a new video for “Zero Containment”. The track is taken from the “Conquest 3000” album. The video itself has footage from a recent live performance in the Netherlands and some behind the scenes footage from rehearsals.
You can watch it below.
In other news, “A Sickness” is a new EP by Mach FoX (vocalist of Zwaremachine) and the Irish musician Zeven Odd Gods AKA D.Corri. This is the second EP produced by this duo and they continue in the same driving style of minimal EBM riffs and maximum electro-industrialisms. The pair had previously worked together to produce the “Ripping At The Fabric” EP released by Zwaremachine in 2020.
Check out the new EP below.
Out as well now is the synthpop/synthwave 3-track EP “Now Beginning” from another collaboration did, this time with Maroco. The title track was released on January 6th as a free download and the EP has 2 additional songs added.
Check this one right here.
