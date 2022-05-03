Adam-X – As The Fear Shall Follow (EP – Bite)
Genre/Influences: Techno, Industrial, Acid.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Next to his latest full-length album “Rüdersdorf Acid Tracks” Adam-X also unleashed this EP. He joined hands with the Berlin (Germany) based Bite label to release three new songs.
Content: “As The Fear Shall Follow” smells like pure, dirty Dark-Techno music. The opening track is accomplished with icy sequences and spoken growls. We next get a track which could have been an appetizer for his latest album focused on Acid. The final cut is the more Techno-driven track.
+ + + : Adam-X composes music for dancefloors and that’s an understatement when listening to this new EP. It’s a diversified work driven by Dark-Techno and infused by Industrial- and Acid elements. I like the dirty sound treatments for having this obscure, freaky, accent. This is Techno for dungeons.
– – – : I can’t say there’s a true title song featured. There’s something to say about each cut.
Conclusion: This EP is the perfect cure to forget the ongoing pandemic and to get us back to clubbing!
Best songs: “As The Fear Shall Follow”, “On The Prowl”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.adamx.net / www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove
Label: www.bite-records.com / www.facebook.com/biterecordsberlin
