Adam-X – As The Fear Shall Follow (EP – Bite)

May 3, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Techno, Industrial, Acid. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Next to his latest full-length album “Rüdersdorf…

Genre/Influences: Techno, Industrial, Acid.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Next to his latest full-length album “Rüdersdorf Acid Tracks” Adam-X also unleashed this EP. He joined hands with the Berlin (Germany) based Bite label to release three new songs.

Content: “As The Fear Shall Follow” smells like pure, dirty Dark-Techno music. The opening track is accomplished with icy sequences and spoken growls. We next get a track which could have been an appetizer for his latest album focused on Acid. The final cut is the more Techno-driven track.

+ + + : Adam-X composes music for dancefloors and that’s an understatement when listening to this new EP. It’s a diversified work driven by Dark-Techno and infused by Industrial- and Acid elements. I like the dirty sound treatments for having this obscure, freaky, accent. This is Techno for dungeons.

– – – : I can’t say there’s a true title song featured. There’s something to say about each cut.

Conclusion: This EP is the perfect cure to forget the ongoing pandemic and to get us back to clubbing!

Best songs: “As The Fear Shall Follow”, “On The Prowl”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.adamx.net / www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove

Label: www.bite-records.com / www.facebook.com/biterecordsberlin


