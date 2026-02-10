A Spell Inside – Last (Digital/CD Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

December 2025 saw the release of “Last”, A Spell Inside’s first new studio album in six years. The German band has been active for over 30 years, though their output has slowed in recent times. This new opus offers listeners a generous 15 fresh tracks.

After all these years, A Spell Inside may no longer surprise in terms of style or genre, delivering a mature form of Electro-Pop with a subtle touch of Cold-Wave. Everything is meticulously crafted down to the smallest detail, with melodic choruses that allow the songs to fully unfold and, at times, even invite sing-alongs. The tracklist varies nicely, ranging from catchy and uplifting numbers to harder, more danceable tunes. A few songs feel slightly too soft for my taste, but there are also several true gems—songs to die for.

While not an absolute leading formation within the Electro-Pop scene, A Spell Inside remains a reliable guarantee of quality music. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Love Will Remain”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/love-will-remain

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer.

