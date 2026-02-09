Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Danish EBM act In Absentia will release the digital single “Not Human” on February 13, 2026 via the Tinnitorturous label. The In Absentia “Not Human” single offers a newly recorded version of a track the band first contributed to a Subtronic Records compilation in 1995.

The digital release will be available on major streaming and download platforms, while Bandcamp will offer an edition including two exclusive bonus tracks. The Bandcamp version adds a cover of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand”, featuring Michael Hillerup (Birmingham 6, Neotek, Bitter Distrust) on guitar, plus an additional unlisted bonus track that becomes available when purchasing the single through Bandcamp.

With this single, In Absentia also formalise the addition of Jens B. Petersen (aka Primi) as a full member. Known from projects such as ManMindMachine and Negant, Petersen has been performing live with In Absentia in recent years, contributing vocoder parts and ideas to several tracks, including “Not Human”. His role now extends to vocals and lyrics alongside core members Henrik Marx and Tommy B-Kuhlmann.

<a href="https://inabsentia.dk/album/not-human" rel="noopener">Not Human by In Absentia</a>

Good to know, Bandcamp also hosts earlier In Absentia material, including the remastered 2021 digital edition of “Charnel House Chatterbox”, which documents their early-1990s cassette period.

About In Absentia

In Absentia is a Danish EBM band founded in 1990, active from the start within Denmark’s early electronic body music underground through a string of demo tapes and later full-length releases on Hard Records.

In the early 1990s the band circulated several cassette releases, including material such as “Kandha!”, “Passing the Future”, “Village of Denmark” and other tracks that appeared on tapes like “Involution”, “Bodily Disarmed”, “Mental Masturbation” and “Euthanasia of Ethics”. These demos landed In Absentia tracks on compilation projects such as “Cyberworld” and “Cyberworld XX”.

In 1993 the band signed with the Danish imprint Hard Records for their first full-length CD, “Absence”, followed by the industrial album “Deviance” in 1994. Tracks from this period include “Fire of Life (Putting Out Fire) [Fire Of Life (The Pleasure Of Killing)]”, which was later included on the two-disc compilation “Zwischenfall – From The 80’s To The 90’s”. Around the same time, they released a mini-album on the German label Subtronic Records and contributed compilation tracks, including the original mid-90s version of “Not Human”.

The group initially disbanded in 1996. Activity resumed in 2012 when In Absentia contributed “Sound Zero [Cybersonic Mix]” to the “Cyberworld XX” compilation, marking their first new track in 16 years. This was followed by a series of remixes for other artists and a further pause in 2014.

In 2020, In Absentia marked their 30th anniversary with a return on Tinnitorturous, issuing new singles and reworking earlier material. Among these releases is “Charnel House Chatterbox (2021 Remaster)”, a digital edition of their early 1990s material, as well as standalone singles such as “Insanity”, “Vampires”, “Shapeshifter”, “Night Train”, “Misery”, “Wrath”, “Chernofobia” and the 2025 digital single “Enola Gay”, all released through Tinnitorturous.

Live activity resumed in 2024 with a show at Rust in Copenhagen and continued into 2025 with appearances such as a set at Familientreffen in Sandersleben, Germany, where the current live line-up of Henrik Marx, Tommy B-Kuhlmann and Jens B. Petersen performed together.

As of early 2026, In Absentia are preparing two albums for Tinnitorturous, “Reanimated” and “Ressurrected”. These releases will combine new material with updated versions of older In Absentia songs and will be the band’s first full albums since the mid-1990s Hard Records releases.

About Tinnitorturous

Tinnitorturous is an independent Danish label dedicated to industrial, EBM and related forms of underground electronic music, run by musicians Jens B. Petersen (ManMindMachine, Negant and others) and Tommy B-Kuhlmann (In Absentia, Negant, Body-Banden and more).

Since 2019 the label has issued a catalogue of digital singles, EPs and albums. Its roster includes releases by Eisenwolf, Bitter Distrust, Heiniche, Negant, ManMindMachine, Skambidt, Slagsskygge, Body-Banden, Institute for the Criminally Insane, 5ilent 5olution and ee:man, alongside In Absentia’s remasters and singles.

