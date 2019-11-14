Mortiis releases album teaser for ‘Spirit Of Rebellion’ – US tour announced

As we reported earlier, Mortiis has announced the release of “Spirit Of Rebellion”, a re-interpreted expansion and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør”. “Spirit Of Rebellion” is set for release on January 24th, 2020 via Omnipresence Productions / Dead Seed Productions.

Today Mortiis launched a brand new album teaser for “Spirit Of Rebellion” which you can see below.

Mortiis: “I had to fend off a lot of demons to get to this point. They’ll be back, they always come back, but at least my vision is no longer clouded…When I was working on re-interpreting my old music for the Cold Meat Industry festival in Stockholm almost two years ago, I had no idea that I´d eventually create an (almost) new record, nor that a section of it would be used for my first Dungeon Synth video since 1996. But here we are.”

Check also the recently released video clip for “Visions of an Ancient Future” which gives a first taste of things to come for the re-interpreted music of “Spirit Of Rebellion”.

In early 2020 Mortiis will be returning to North America for an Era I headline run, supported by avant-garde black metal hybrid T.O.M.B. The 14-date strong US tour kicks off on 24th January @ The Whiskey Junction in Minneapolis and finishes on 08th February @ San Francisco’s legendary DNA Lounge.

24 Jan The Whiskey Junction – Minneapolis (MN)

25 Jan Reggies – Chicago (IL)

26 Jan Civic Music Hall – Toledo (OH)

27 Jan The Masquerade (Purgatory) – Atlanta (GA)

28 Jan The Orpheum – Tampa (FL)

30 Jan White Oak Music Hall – Houston (TX)

31 Jan Come and Take it Live! – Austin (TX)

01 Feb Gas Monkey Bar & Grill – Dallas (TX)

02 Feb The Riot Room – Kansas City (MO)

03 Feb Oriental Theater – Denver (CO)

05 Feb Club Red – Meza (AZ)

06 Feb Brick by brick – San Diego (CA)

07 Feb Catch One (Underground) – Los Angeles (CA)

08 Feb DNA Lounge – San Francisco (CA)

