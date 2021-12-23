Projekt Records to release 2 vinyl reissues of Black Tape For A Blue Girl: ‘The Cleft Serpent’ and ‘Ashes in the brittle Air’
Out on February 18 2022 is the vinyl reissue of Black Tape For A Blue…
Out on February 18 2022 is the vinyl reissue of Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s most recent album “The Cleft Serpent”. The vinyl comes in a special limited edition on 140gr galaxy-swirl colored vinyl. The release comes with a special full colour 4-page lyrics-insert and is limited to 500 copies.
This is the 13th from Black Tape For A Blue Girl, and the first for vocalist Jon DeRosa and cellist Henrik Meierkord, joining the electronics of songwriter Sam Rosenthal, founder and mastermind behind Projekt Records.
Next is “Ashes in the brittle Air”, which comes in a second pressing on special color-in-color (crystal clear/gold) vinyl, strictly limited to 300 copies. The first edition (on transparent vinyl) is almost sold out. Unlike the 2020 2CD re-release, this vinyl contains the original master from 1989.
“Ashes in the Brittle Air” was Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s third album.
Here are the visuals.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether