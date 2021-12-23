Projekt Records to release 2 vinyl reissues of Black Tape For A Blue Girl: ‘The Cleft Serpent’ and ‘Ashes in the brittle Air’

Out on February 18 2022 is the vinyl reissue of Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s most recent album “The Cleft Serpent”. The vinyl comes in a special limited edition on 140gr galaxy-swirl colored vinyl. The release comes with a special full colour 4-page lyrics-insert and is limited to 500 copies.

This is the 13th from Black Tape For A Blue Girl, and the first for vocalist Jon DeRosa and cellist Henrik Meierkord, joining the electronics of songwriter Sam Rosenthal, founder and mastermind behind Projekt Records.

Next is “Ashes in the brittle Air”, which comes in a second pressing on special color-in-color (crystal clear/gold) vinyl, strictly limited to 300 copies. The first edition (on transparent vinyl) is almost sold out. Unlike the 2020 2CD re-release, this vinyl contains the original master from 1989.

“Ashes in the Brittle Air” was Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s third album.

Here are the visuals.